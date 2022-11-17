Bitcoin Suisse Selects Lukka to Augment Operations and Systems

Lukka Has Been Selected to Support Bitcoin Suisse's Transactional Data Management

NEW YORK and ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Suisse, Switzerland's leading crypto pioneer and trusted gateway into crypto asset investment, has tapped Lukka, the leading institutional crypto software and data provider, to support its middle and back office operations and further enhance its systems. Lukka's data and software is purpose-built for crypto and blockchain data, providing Bitcoin Suisse and its institutional client base with extensive asset coverage and reporting flexibility.





Bitcoin Suisse will utilize Lukka's Enterprise Software for its crypto transactional data management. Lukka is the only institutional-grade crypto asset data and software provider that meets technical control standards, such as AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Controls among other control frameworks, for all its data and software products.

Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse, stated: "Bitcoin Suisse is focusing on institutional grading for its professional private and institutional clients to be at the forefront of the growing demand in this client segment. Lukka's software and data will help us to further scale our support to institutional investors, asset managers, and organizations by bridging the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. This marks the beginning of an integrated technology partnership that strengthens institutional- crypto asset support in Switzerland's Crypto Valley."

Robert Materazzi, CEO of Lukka, said: "We are proud to be selected by Bitcoin Suisse as we begin to support crypto-finance and blockchain businesses in Switzerland and across Europe. Bitcoin Suisse has been a pioneer for crypto-financial services in Switzerland since 2013 and we look forward to our partnership and to drive the adoption of blockchain technology further."

About Bitcoin Suisse

Founded in 2013, Bitcoin Suisse Ltd is the Swiss crypto-finance and technology pioneer and market leader. As an enabler for the crypto and blockchain ecosystem in Switzerland, Bitcoin Suisse has been a driving force in the development of the 'Crypto Valley' and the 'Crypto Nation Switzerland'. The crypto-financial services provider offers brokerage, custody, lending, staking, payment solutions and other crypto-related services for private and institutional clients. As a member of the self-regulatory organization Financial Services Standards Association (VQF), Bitcoin Suisse is a financial intermediary subject to Swiss AML/CFT regulations. Bitcoin Suisse consists of several companies under the parent company BTCS Holding Ltd. The company is headquartered in Zug and has built a team of over 300 highly qualified experts in Switzerland and Europe. | www.bitcoinsuisse.com

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. Its customers include both Traditional and Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, Fund and Financial Auditors, Fund Administrators, Miners, Protocols, individuals, and any other businesses interacting with crypto assets. All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA SOC Controls, which focus on accuracy and completeness. Lukka is a global company headquartered in the United States. | For information about Lukka, visit lukka.tech

