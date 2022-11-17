Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Aiven's fully managed data open source services to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure

Aiven, the open source cloud data platform company, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aiven customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Aiven's availability on Azure marketplace makes it possible for businesses and developers alike to get instant access to the Aiven platform on a pay-as-you-go basis and utilize their Azure account for procurement and billing. Aiven's platform provides best of breed open source technologies such as Apache Kafka, PostgreSQL and OpenSearch to manage data from a single, easy to use console for all types of data streaming, operational and analytics. All services are fully managed with guaranteed uptime of 99.99%.

"Aiven's integration with Azure marketplace brings the open source technologies closer to developers in the Azure ecosystem, helping them innovate and ship faster," said Heikki Nousiainen, Aiven CTO. "We are thrilled to take this step with Microsoft Azure and look forward to closely collaborating with Azure and our joint customers."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Aiven to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

For more information on Aiven, please visit https://aiven.io/.

About Aiven

Headquartered in Helsinki and with hubs in Amsterdam, Berlin, Boston, Paris, Toronto, Sydney, Singapore, and Tokyo. Aiven provides managed open source data technologies, such as PostgreSQL, Apache Kafka and OpenSearch, on all major clouds. Through Aiven, developers can do what they do best: create applications. Meanwhile, Aiven does what they do best: manage cloud data infrastructure. Aiven enables customers to drive business results from open source data technologies that trigger true transformations on a global scale. Most recently, Aiven achieved a $3B valuation and has now raised $420M total funding backed by its investors Atomico, Earlybird, Eurazeo, IVP, Lifeline, Salesforce Ventures, and World Innovation Lab. To learn more about Aiven, visit aiven.io and follow @aiven_io on Twitter.

