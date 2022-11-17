SWARM: Announcing HIVE: Wynwood's Culinary, Cocktail & Art Village, Featuring Live Art Installations at Basel House

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Today, we are announcing the 7th annual return of HIVE, presented by SWARM, Wynwood's Culinary, Cocktail and Art Village, featuring live art installations at Basel House, located inside Wynwood Marketplace and situated inside Miami's Art District, Wynwood. It's an imaginative sensory and multi-faceted experience, expected to welcome an estimated of 120,000 local and international visitors alike during Art Basel. Here, the event will highlight "the best of the best" of Miami's epicurean and artisanal bites, along with libations, outside of a kaleidoscope of special guests, prodigiously known street and graffiti artists and specially curated mural installs and large-scale art activations, beginning opening day and evolving throughout the weekend. In addition, Wynwood Marketplace, regularly home to the deck, a large-scale full-service day and nightclub, will rotate local DJs and surprise guests all weekend, starting during the day and lasting into the late hours of the night.

The complimentary four-day experiential event will open to the public on Thursday, December 1st and run through the 4th of December. HIVE is a proprietary of event producer SWARM.

Javi Zayas, CEO of SWARM, says,

HIVE is an art, music, culinary and cocktail village, taking up over two city blocks in the heart of Wynwood during the prestigious international Art Basel.

The special event is expected to be a platform for mega large-scale art activations and art world stars, both to gather inside the landmark destination of Wynwood Marketplace inside Miami's Art District, Wynwood.

Large-Scale Art Activations & Art World Stars

Debuting at HIVE, a global audience will be able to experience large-scale art activations, including Murals by Modelo, Murals by Recuerdo Mezcal, Signature Cup With Specialty Cocktail by Recuerdo Mezcal, Mural by MONSTER Artist Risk, Monkey Shoulder Mixer Truck Featuring Photo Opp Produced by Graffiti Artist, "Unleash The Bubbles Lounge" by Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte and "Live Wildly" Florida Corridor Conservation Pop Up Experience. In addition, art world "Pez Artists" and "Monster Artists" stars that will be spotlighted, comprise of @pezbarcelona, @chicadania, @dadospuntocero, @memimartinez, @studioflop, @kram_bcn, @slomo29, in addition to @riskrock, @memersweets, @jeks_nc, @balloonski, @adamfu and @hierovega.

Most notably, PEZ, the leader in urban art who is creatively shaping the industry on a worldwide scale will be featuring his works at the event. Most recently, his pieces have been featured in some of the most important street art books globally, including "Street Logos", "Ultimate Street Art", "The Art of Rebellion", "The Mammoth Book of Street Art", "Carnet de Rue" by French artist J.R., "Graffiti and Street Art (World of Art)" and many more. He was also featured in a cameo in the documentary film, "Exit Through the Gift Shop" by popular British street artist Banksy and is widely known for his collaborations with large-scale brands such as Adidas, Toyota, Reebok, Ecko Unltd and Dictador. His works have been auctioned on the top street art auctions in France such as "Tajan", "Art Curial" and "Blancs Manteaux."

Exclusive Special Features & Musical Performances

Special features and musical performances: the ultimate flashing lights. HIVE will showcase a number of exclusive special features and musical performances, including Daily Musical Performances by Monster Bboys Break Dancers, a Private Coi Leray Concert, Special Appearance by DJ Stakz, BMX Skateboard Performances Featuring Custom Skateboard Ramp Designed by Meme, Signature SD Custom Footwear Parodying Design of Ultra Monster Cans, Specially Designed Shoe for Coi Leray and Monster Apparel Signing & Exclusive Sneaker Showcase With Jaysee Lopez of Urban Necessities.

Creative Cocktail Bar Experience, Curated Gastronomy & Lounge Experience

The wonderful world of creative cocktails and the celebration of Miami's "best of the best" gastronomy. At HIVE, visitors and guests alike will be able sip and savor on specially designed and signature aperitifs inside curated exhibits and installations, courtesy of international and local beer, wine and spirits brands such as E11EVEN Vodka, Hornitos Tequila, Hendricks Gin and Josh Cellars. In addition, notable popular favorites featured include The Pink Paloma, Disco Pizza, Wynn Brgr and Bonitas. Visitors and guests will also be able to experience the lounge, coined The Alpha Coin Lounge.

A Bold & Impressive Portfolio of Special Events

SWARM is Florida's largest and boldest 360 live event agency. They continue to inspire state-of-the-art experiences across the state that excite, unite and expand the landscape of the special event industry. Recent contracts and partners include Us Weekly, Bass Pro Shops for the US Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships and AT&T. SWARM also provides concession and elements of hospitality production for Live Nation's Quintessential Miami Music Festival, iii Points Festival, a multi-faceted music, art and technology 2-day experience that comprises 90 performances across six stages. In addition, SWARM kicked off Formula 1's inaugural breakthrough in the states by launching its proprietary brand, Racing Fan Fest, during the Miami Grand Prix. Here, the brand was excitingly awarded by the 2022 MarCom Awards for its successful marketing campaign that garnered over 1 billion media impressions in just one month.

The brand's latest list of impressive special events include: The "Big Game" Super Fan Fest, Pitbull's NYE Celebration "New Year Revolution", South Florida Seafood Festival and Wynwood Life Street Festival. SWARM also operates The Wynwood Marketplace and thedeck, one of the largest venues in the state.

About SWARM

SWARM is a holding of Hive Entertainment Group, a 360 full-service event, marketing, promotion and production company based in Florida, doing business in multiple cities nationally. Since inception, they have evolved a bold and impressive portfolio of special events and state-of-the-art experiences that have expanded the landscape of the industry. For more information, please visit www.swarminc.com or follow us on Instagram at @swarm.

Media Contact:

Helena Renee PR

Helena Chackman

helena@helenareneepr.com

SOURCE: SWARM

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726679/Announcing-HIVE-Wynwoods-Culinary-Cocktail-Art-Village-Featuring-Live-Art-Installations-at-Basel-House