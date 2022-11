Globality requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221117005101 "BT Group and Globality Partnering to Optimize Multi-billion Pound Spend" be killed.

The release was issued in error by Globality.

Contacts:

United States

Elizabeth Pera Gordon, House Communications

elizabeth@housecommunications.com

+1.408.840.9883

UK Europe

Amanda Burgess, Sarum PR

amanda@sarumpr.com

+44 7920 052 160