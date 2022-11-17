Launch celebrates women footballers with 'Focus on My Game Face' campaign

IL MAKIAGE, the New York-based beauty brand, has joined the Arsenal family, becoming the official beauty partner of Arsenal Women. Working with Arsenal Women is a natural fit for IL MAKIAGE, a brand known to champion fierce, bold, and unapologetic women.

The partnership aims to expand the reach of Arsenal Women to new, global audiences, and to elevate the impact and influence of women's football more broadly. IL MAKIAGE will have a significant presence at Meadow Park and Emirates Stadium during Arsenal Women's games, a multi-channel marketing campaign, and additional collaborations.

The partnership's launch campaign, 'Focus on My Game Face', celebrates the elite talent, passion, and impact of women footballers. They aim to elevate the strides women athletes are making everywhere, as well as the collective efforts to inspire a confidence and joy in football for women, girls, and fans of all ages.

For more than three decades, Arsenal Women have been setting new standards in the game. From becoming the most successful women's team in the UK with 58 trophies (including being the only UK club to win the Champions League), to recently breaking the Barclays Women's Super League attendance record, Arsenal Women continue to raise the bar and inspire girls and women everywhere.

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal, said:

"Arsenal has been at the forefront of women's football since 1987 and the game is at an exciting moment in its development. The Lionesses' success has ignited interest from a new community of people, and we are determined to build on this.

"Having the support of fantastic, like-minded partners such as IL MAKIAGE will help us grow women's football in a sustainable way. This shows the impact the game is having around the world, and we're excited to work together to support the continued growth of Arsenal Women while showcasing to the world the power, skill, talent, and joy that permeates women's football."

Dmitri Kaplun, CEO of IL MAKIAGE, said:

"Arsenal Women, one of the first and most globally recognised women's football teams, is shaping the future of the sport every time they step onto the pitch. These incredible athletes personify who the IL MAKIAGE woman is fierce, powerful, and ground-breaking.

"We're very proud and excited to launch this partnership and the 'Focus On My Game Face' campaign. There is no better partner to help us celebrate the power of women and focus the sports conversation on skill and elite talent."

Join IL MAKIAGE and Arsenal Women's Football Club in empowering and celebrating women in football.

Notes to editor

Despite notable progress in women's football, a March 2022 survey carried out by 'Women in Sport' in the UK, showed that 43% of teenage girls that previously engaged in sport, had disconnected from athletics after primary school almost double that of boys of the same age (24%). Of these 43% of girls, over 60% worried about being judged and lacked confidence. This highlights the need to ensure that women are empowered and encouraged to proudly engage in sport.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005776/en/

Contacts:

Michael Braun, michaelb@oddity.com