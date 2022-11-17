A new grant helps MSK Doctors explore advanced AI and deep learning applications for the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal issues - and create high-skilled job opportunities in the local community.

Sleaford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - MSK Doctors has won a UK government grant through the Knowledge Transfer Partnership scheme, a program managed by Innovate UK. In partnership with the University of Lincoln, MSK Doctors has access to more resources to apply cutting-edge computer vision and machine learning technologies for the treatment and management of a wide range of orthopaedic conditions.

New Grant Set To Shape The Future Of Musculoskeletal Research

Founding Medical Director Paul Y. F. Lee will be leading the project and is excited to have the support of Innovate UK for its cutting-edge research. Part of the ENRICH-MSK partnership with the University of Lincoln, MSK Doctors has scored over 80% in the highly competitive government grant - and has now created highly-skilled job opportunities for artificial intelligence and advanced computer deep learning experts.

With the partnership offering new work opportunities for leading specialists in Lincolnshire, the joint effort has resulted in benefits for both advanced research and sustainable community development in the area.

The grant will be used to advance medical innovation in the treatment and management of musculoskeletal conditions using cutting-edge developments in AI. A focal point for the project will be the development of AI algorithms to predict a set of biometrics for accurate diagnosis and assessment, with application in automated MRI image interpretation and motion analysis.

With the latest partnership, MSK Doctors continues to remain at the forefront of advanced research in the management of musculoskeletal conditions.

"MSK Doctors specialise in both the non-surgical and surgical management of joint and muscle pain. We embrace highly effective one-stop outpatient treatments without the need for a general anaesthetic and an inpatient hospital stay," says Professor Paul Lee. "MSK Doctors clinics offer effective solutions in the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Our vision is to deliver cutting-edge medical therapy options to patients in an outpatient setting. Our aim is to help you delay and avoid surgery for as long as possible and allow you to stay active."

