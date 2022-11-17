The latest advancements presented by Gaia-X on the Trust Framework and Reference Architecture illustrate the maturity of data exchange technology the power generated by creating data ecosystems.

Dawex, the leading technology company for data exchange, data marketplace and data hub, today announced implementing the Gaia-X Trust Framework 22.10. This announcement follows the latest advancements presented by Gaia-X at the 2022 Summit edition on the Trust Framework and Architecture, demonstrating an exceptional technical maturity achieved to deliver secure, flexible and traceable data exchanges.

Since its inception, Dawex has been committed to delivering cutting-edge data exchange technology to bring the perfect conditions for secure, trustworthy, sovereign and compliant data sharing.

As a recognized expert in Data Exchange, Dawex actively contributed to the collaborative works of Gaia-X set to structure and define the principles around data exchanges. Creating ecosystems around data exchange platforms, that meet regulatory requirements and address traceability and security challenges, has become a fundamental component of business competitiveness and economic sovereignty.

"The implementation by Dawex of the Gaia-X Trust Framework 22.10 is a great confirmation of Dawex vision technological direction for data exchange. We are extremely happy about this outstanding achievement." says Laurent Lafaye, Dawex co-CEO. "The latest Gaia-X advancements mark a real momentum for data exchange and for all organizations. Organizations engaging in building data ecosystems will now be able to rely on guiding principles that will ensure they keep control over who accesses their data, for which purpose and under which terms, that is essential to building trust and retaining data sovereignty." added Laurent Lafaye.

The Gaia-X Architecture provides guidance to organizations looking at establishing a data infrastructure ecosystem.

The Gaia-X Trust Framework offers guiding principles for a data ecosystem to ensure trust, safeguarding data protection, transparency, security, portability, and flexibility.

About Dawex

In today's economy where data has become a product of unlimited potential, with its own value, and a source of new revenue streams, Dawex technology allows organizations to create new ecosystems around data exchange platforms that meet regulatory requirements and address traceability and security challenges. Dawex is the leading technology company for data exchange, data marketplace and data hub to orchestrate the sourcing, the distribution and the exchange of data. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in 2020, Dawex is an active member of Gaia-X. Created in 2015, Dawex is headquartered in France, expanding business operations to Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.

