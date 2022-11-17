The "Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specialty food ingredients market is poised to grow by $41.36 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. The report on the specialty food ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for specialty food ingredients in food processing industries and the growing demand for nutraceuticals.

The specialty food ingredients market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.

The specialty food ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Product

Nutraceutical ingredients

Flavors

Specialty starches

Acidulants

Others

By Application

Bakery and confectionery

Beverages

Sauces and condiments

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the continuous innovations driving the demand for specialty food ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty food ingredients market growth during the next few years.

The report on specialty food ingredients market covers the following areas:

Specialty food ingredients market sizing

Specialty food ingredients market forecast

Specialty food ingredients market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Givaudan SA

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Tate and Lyle Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpro1p

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005953/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900