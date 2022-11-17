The "Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The specialty food ingredients market is poised to grow by $41.36 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. The report on the specialty food ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for specialty food ingredients in food processing industries and the growing demand for nutraceuticals.
The specialty food ingredients market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.
The specialty food ingredients market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Nutraceutical ingredients
- Flavors
- Specialty starches
- Acidulants
- Others
By Application
- Bakery and confectionery
- Beverages
- Sauces and condiments
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the continuous innovations driving the demand for specialty food ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty food ingredients market growth during the next few years.
The report on specialty food ingredients market covers the following areas:
- Specialty food ingredients market sizing
- Specialty food ingredients market forecast
- Specialty food ingredients market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Cargill Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holding AS
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Givaudan SA
- Ingredion Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Sensient Technologies Corp.
- Tate and Lyle Plc
