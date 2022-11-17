FOURTEEN FORTY COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED: Late deliveries topped a list of customer complaints according to nShift

nShift has released a new guide identifying the five most common consumer complaints, and how to avoid them

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in delivery management, has found that late deliveries are the number one customer complaint retailers are faced with. Indeed, according to data from McKinsey , nine out of ten consumers see two- to three-day delivery as standard and they expect retailers and brands to stick to it.





Other common causes of customer frustration include; deliveries turning up unexpectedly, goods arriving damaged or in poor condition, unsuitable delivery options at checkout and uncertainty or poor communication around the delivery process.

This is why, as we approach the end-of-year-sales period, nShift has released a guide specifically on this topic to help. Available to download, 'Five customer complaints that matter most - and how to avoid them' is a guide that examines some common complaints companies need to be aware of in the retail environment.

"Most customers who are unhappy with a brand will just leave without complaining. So if they're unhappy, the retailer might never know until sales start falling", said Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-Purchase of nShift. "The fact is, retailers are disproportionately busy at this time of year. Mistakes happen. But if customers are proactively kept up to date on the status of their order, not only are they are more likely to stay engaged and come back for more, but they will even be more forgiving of the brand if their order is delayed."

It's clear in the guide that addressing customer complaints requires ownership of the e-commerce experience, from one end to the other. nShift's delivery management software enables retailers and web shops to take control of their customer experience - from checkout to returns - helping to proactively address the common customer complaints highlighted in the guide.

The guide, "Five customer complaints that matter most - and how to avoid them" can be downloaded from the nShift website.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/late-deliveries-topped-a-list-of-customer-complaints-according-to-nshift-301681849.html