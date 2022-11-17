Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Mowi (277/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular forwards/futures in Mowi ASA (MOWI) due to a dividend. For details
regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 276/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z" or "Q" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1102866
