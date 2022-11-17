Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
PR Newswire
17.11.2022 | 18:22
China Matters releases a short video "From Broadway to Beijing" to tell foreigner's story in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Graves is a renowned Broadway drama director who has been living in China for 20 years. He dedicated his life to bringing classic Western dramas to China and introducing Chinese dramas to the world.