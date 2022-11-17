Regulatory News:

In the context of the dispute pending before the Court of Appeal of Aix-en-Provence between FDJ (Paris:FDJ) and Soficoma concerning the share ownership of 3% of the Company's share capital, the Court of Appeal has, in a decision dated 17 November 2022, confirmed the terms of the judgment of the Commercial Court of Marseille dated 23 May 2019 that found that Soficoma was required to sell its 5,730,000 shares to the Company for a price of 15,647,940 €, that Soficoma had lost its status as a FDJ shareholder since 18th May 2017 and that FDJ was authorized to record in its records the transfer by Soficoma of its 5,730,000 shares to the Company.

FDJ is analyzing the consequences of this very positive decision.

Like any decision of the Court of Appeal, it can be appealed before the Court of Cassation (Cour de cassation).

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is included in indices such as the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

For more information, www.groupefdj.com

@FDJ FDJ @FDJ_officiel @FDJ

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005949/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

+33 (0)1 41 10 33 82 servicedepresse@lfdj.com

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 41 04 19 74 invest@lfdj.com