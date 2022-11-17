Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.11.2022
ForeVR Games Breaks Into Billiards With ForeVR Pool

  • Pool joins ForeVR's top-rated VR Games, Bowl and Darts, and comes on the heels of recently-launched casual game Cornhole
  • The game is now available on Oculus Quest 2 and Pro for a one-time purchase of $19.99 USD

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeVR Games, the leader in casual virtual reality (VR) gaming founded by Zynga, EA, and Glu veterans, today announced the launch of its highest anticipated title: ForeVR Pool, allowing players to bring pool halls from around the world right to their living room. Joining ForeVR Bowl, ForeVR Darts, and ForeVR Cornhole, the fourth title in ForeVR's library is available for Oculus Quest 2 and Pro for $19.99.