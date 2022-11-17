Creator App Update From Glewee Includes Improved Features For Influencers

Glewee's iOS + Android App Update Focuses on Ease of Use, A Better User Interface, Customization and Accessibility Functionalities

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network that connects brands and influencers, today announced a major update for their popular Glewee for Creators iOS and Android app with an entirely new user experience and friendly interface. The creator economy is evolving quickly, and Glewee is committed to providing its social media creator community with the best and most powerful tools. The Glewee for Creators app update allows creators to discover new brand deals, sign contracts in the app, submit content faster, get paid quicker and the ability to transfer funds and communicate one-on-one with brands easier.

"Glewee was made for creators by creators. We are finding ways to drive better performance. After spending countless hours in discussion with our creator community, we took their feedback to our engineering, design, and development teams to optimize creator-to-brand interactions and upgrade the creator workspace where they can manage and access their projects all in one place," said Dylan Duke, founder and chief executive officer at Glewee. "Glewee's mission is to cultivate authentic relationships between brands and creators through technology. We believe our innovative technology and seamless user experience will empower our users to bring the mission to life daily."

Upgrades to the Glewee for Creators app include:

Updated Creator Profile/Portfolio - Creators can personalize and customize how they appear to brands in the Glewee Marketplace with up to 21 photos and videos.

- Creators can personalize and customize how they appear to brands in the Glewee Marketplace with up to 21 photos and videos. Introduction Videos - Similar to a social story, creators can now incorporate an introduction video into their portfolio, allowing brands to get to know them on a more personal level before an engagement begins.

- Similar to a social story, creators can now incorporate an introduction video into their portfolio, allowing brands to get to know them on a more personal level before an engagement begins. Updated Explore Page - The place where creators view and apply for active brand campaigns on the Glewee platform. Every campaign is categorized into groups so creators can quickly locate offers that interest them.

- The place where creators view and apply for active brand campaigns on the Glewee platform. Every campaign is categorized into groups so creators can quickly locate offers that interest them. Favorited Campaign - This feature is found on every campaign so creators can easily view campaigns that they favored.

- This feature is found on every campaign so creators can easily view campaigns that they favored. My Work Page - Provides a single secure location to seamlessly manage, organize and optimize every campaign the creator is working on and a full breakdown of campaign tasks, objectives and deadlines.

- Provides a single secure location to seamlessly manage, organize and optimize every campaign the creator is working on and a full breakdown of campaign tasks, objectives and deadlines. Messages - The improved messaging functionality allows creators to engage easily with the brands they've partnered with. Creators can respond directly to individual messages, hold to react to messages and view read receipts.

- The improved messaging functionality allows creators to engage easily with the brands they've partnered with. Creators can respond directly to individual messages, hold to react to messages and view read receipts. Enhanced Upload Functions - The streamlined upload feature enables creators to provide and receive draft versions of content feedback. Once approved, the app provides the creator with scheduling assistance, ensuring the right content is posted on the correct date and time.

- The streamlined upload feature enables creators to provide and receive draft versions of content feedback. Once approved, the app provides the creator with scheduling assistance, ensuring the right content is posted on the correct date and time. Data Security and Privacy Updates

"Brands and agencies who hire influencers will also appreciate our Glewee for Creators app upgrades," said Christian Brown, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Glewee. "With the improved app, our creator community has a faster way to view, filter and apply to the brand's campaigns, communicate more efficiently and work smarter. Additionally, with our new Creator Introduction Videos, brands have more insight into the creator they will be working with."

Glewee's proprietary influencer relationship management platform creates a seamless experience for brands and creators. Glewee solves many of the traditional labor and time-intensive tasks associated with influencer marketing. From start to finish, Glewee's platform creates a single source for all campaign communications, including influencer discovery and selection, campaign workflows, content approvals, payments, contractual agreements, tax forms, in-depth data reporting and analytics within the Glewee interface.

The Glewee For Creators app is available for download on iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Glewee or to schedule a live demo, please visit glewee.com or email contact@glewee.com. To join Glewee's pre-vetted creator community, visit glewee.com/creators.

ABOUT GLEWEE

Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing how brands and agencies do influencer marketing. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for brands and creators to connect, collaborate and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee's self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 1.25B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Glewee's intuitive in-app enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee's smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee's influencer marketing platform at app.glewee.io. Content creators can download the Glewee app at the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at glewee.com.

