Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.11.2022 | 19:10
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hala Madrid! Dubai Parks and Resorts to open the world's first Real Madrid themed park

  • Dubai Parks and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. sign an exclusive partnership which will see the opening of a new experience devoted to the world's most famous football club
  • First of its kind at a theme park destination anywhere in the world
  • New experience scheduled to open to the public Q4 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Parks and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. have signed an exclusive multi-year partnership, which will see the first-ever Real Madrid themed experience open at the largest theme park destination in the Middle East.