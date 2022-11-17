Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, DFW's award winning location for pop culture gifts, comics, toys and collectibles announces Fanboys Press; a subsidiary of Fanboys LLC that will focus on independent creators.

Fanboys launches Fanboys Press with their first release, Power Rangers in Space. An exclusive mini-comic to be released on November 19th for Fanboys Marketplace's Power Rangers in Space Reunion Event.

The 8 page mini-comic was written and illustrated by Fort Worth artist and illustrator Brandon Hayman. Brandon has worked with Fort Worth Magazine, Shop Small Fort Worth, and the city of Grand Prairie. He's collaborated with Burleson children's book author Karen Peterson on 3 children's books, and is currently working on a middle grade graphic novel titled The After Death. The artist's website can be found at www.brandonhayman.com.

"I love making comics and was excited for the opportunity to create an exclusive one for the Power Rangers event," he said. "The launch of this comic feels like the beginning of something special for Fanboys and I'm excited to be a part of it."

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to their new location: 6912 Ridgmar Meadow Rd. in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fanboys has opened four new locations in 2022 alone: their fourth, located in Garland, Texas and two new locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143966