

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - William Carter Company has recalled infant's yellow footed fleece pajamas with animal graphic due to puncture and laceration hazards.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has recalled about 50,800 infant's yellow footed fleece pajamas with animal graphic, because small metal wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children.



Ther recall involves Carter's infant's one-piece fleece, footed pajamas. The recalled pajamas are yellow with an all over heart design and a pink animal graphic. They were sold in children's sizes 12M, 18M, and 24M. Style number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas, and the UPC number is printed on the back of the same care tag.



The company has asked its customers to immediately take the recalled infant footed fleece pajamas away from children and return them to a Carter's store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card.



The recalled products were sold at Carter's, Kohl's, Macy's, Belk, Boscov's and other stores nationwide and online at www.carters.com from July 2022 through September 2022 for about $22.



