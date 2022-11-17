VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it will report preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, before the market opens.

In conjunction with this report, the Company will host a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Central European Time 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 23, 2022, to review its performance and share the business outlook.

The dial-in numbers for the call are 1-646-664-1960 (USA), 032-22109-8334 (Germany), 020-3936-2999 (United Kingdom), or +44 20-3936-2999 (Other). The access code for the call is 780257. Please ask to be connected to the VIA optronics AG call when prompted by the operator.

The live webcast of the call, along with the Company's earnings press release, can be accessed through the VIA Investor Relations website at https://investors.via-optronics.com. Following the conference call, an archived version of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website shortly after the live call ends.

About VIA

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Contacts:

Investor Relations for VIA optronics:

Lisa Fortuna

Sam Cohen

Alpha IR Group

VIAO@alpha-ir.com

Phone: +1 312-445-2870

Media:

Alexandra Müller-Plötz

AMueller-Ploetz@via-optronics.com

Phone: +49 911-597 575-302