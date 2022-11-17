

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recall has been issued for Professor Puzzle's rainbow stacker 6-piece toys. The 7-inch or 11-inch wooden toys were sold in two pastel color combinations, i.e Green/blue or pink/blue. The recall has been issued as the toy's information sticker can become exposed and detach, thus posing a choking hazard to young children.



Consumers should immediately take the recalled stacking toys away from children, stop using them and contact Professor Puzzle for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the sticker or to receive a refund of $20 for the 11-inch toy and $15 for the 7-inch toy. Consumers will be asked to return the product in a prepaid mailer. Consumers can also return the product to the retail store for a full refund of the purchase price.



So far no injuries have been reported. Till now, there are 2,350 toy pieces avaialble in the market. In addition, about 600 were sold in Canada.



