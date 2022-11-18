Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo Gold") is pleased to announce it has filed material contracts on SEDAR with respect to Argo Gold's November 3, 2022 announcement of a Farmout Agreement with Croverro Energy Ltd. and Argo Gold's November 7, 2022 announcement of a non-binding letter of intent to acquire prospective Clearwater acreage from a private junior energy producer. Copies of these material contracts may be accessed on Argo Gold's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTCQB: ARBTF) and (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS).

