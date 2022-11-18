Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - NUNMN is a fast-growing health company in Canada that sells 99.5% purity NMN supplements. NUNMN is a part of Nulab Technology Ltd and they are pleased to be announcing they are expanding to the US Market. Now available all across Canada, Nulab Technology LTD has started to provide NMN supplements to its neighbors to the south.

The president of Nulab Technology LTD (Alan M.) said that: 'Every year, the supplement attracts a large number of new users from all over the world. We have had inquiries from Asia, Africa, Europe and South America, Oceania and North America. All of our products are licensed and regulated by Health Canada. The United States is the first step of our global expansion plan.'

Alan M. explained that this recent expansion is only the beginning for NUNMN and Nulab Technology LTD. NUNMN has already started their market research to become a prominent player in the European market as well.

About NUNMN

NUNMN started in Canada as a nmn supplement supplier. With a global network and a powerful website, they have started to reach customers all over the world. Now that Canada has a good amount of regular customers, the president of Nulab Technology LTD said: 'We have grown our business to a size where it actually make sense to officially expand. After months of meticulous research, testing and preparation, we are officially opening our store to the US market."

With offices in Canada and soon in the US, the company is currently one of the top beauty and wellness businesses in North America.

NUNMN Expansion

People of Canada, the United States, and Asia are now able to order from NUNMN because of their recent expansion. It is a relatively new supplement that will gain in popularity as product awareness grows. Contact them now to learn more about NUNMN, their expansion plans or about NMN supplements. They always have a team of professionals ready to answer any questions.

Media Contact:

Alan M.

Email: hello@nunmn.com

Website: https://nunmn.com/

Phone: 1(888) 666-6851

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144561