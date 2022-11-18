Live webcast to be hosted on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1:30 pm CET

Lysogene (FR0013233475 LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1:30 pm CET to provide updates and topline results from the Phase 2/3 AAVance study evaluating LYS-SAF302, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of MPS IIIA.

Participants may register for the webcast via the following website https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/lysogene/20221123_1/. Participants are advised to register in advance. Information about the webcast will also be available at www.lysogene.com/events.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA is ongoing. An adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is also ongoing. Lysogene is also developing an innovative AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. The Company also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, for a novel gene therapy candidate for Parkinson disease with GBA1 mutations. www.lysogene.com.

Côme de La Tour du Pin

Chief Financial Officer ad interim

come.delatourdupin@lysogene.com

+ 33 1 41 43 03 90