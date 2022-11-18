Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.11.2022 | 08:04
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group PLC - Business & Funding Update

BWA Group PLC - Business & Funding Update

PR Newswire

London, November 17

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

18 November 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Business & Funding Update

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces an update on its funding and working capital position.

The position set out in the announcement of 13 October 2022 is materially unchanged. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") continues to review alternative sources of capital for the Company. These include, but are not limited to:

  • Further issues of Loan Notes;
  • Disposals of assets; and
  • Seeking additional capital at a subsidiary level.

Such investment could be into BWA, its subsidiaries or directly into projects. The Board is cognisant of the current difficulties in raising funds on public equity markets and is taking appropriate professional advice.

As at 15 November 2022, the Company had cash balances of £7,367 and net current liabilities of £168,450. The Board continues to seek to minimise any further expenditure until a solution can be found.

Further updates will be made as matters develop.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Interim Chairman		+44 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding
+44 20 3328 5656
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.