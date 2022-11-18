Assam Power Distribution has launched two separate tenders to develop 100 MW of floating solar and 50 MW of ground-mount PV projects in India. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis.From pv magazine India Assam Power Distribution has issued a tender to deploy 150 MW of solar capacity. The Indian energy company will award 100 MW of floating solar and 50 MW ground-mount PV projects through tariff-based competitive bidding, followed by a reverse auction. The ceiling tariffs are set at INR 4.76 ($0.058)/kWh and INR 4.40/kWh, respectively. Assam Power Distribution will purchase ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...