Vertex Inc.: Vertex Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock by Selling Stockholder

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced today the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Jeffrey R. Westphal, an existing stockholder, and Vertex will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as sole underwriter for the offering.



A shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the shares to be sold in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 15, 2022, and was declared effective by the SEC on July 25, 2022. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. The offering of the shares by the underwriter is subject to receipt and acceptance and subject to the underwriter's right to reject any order in whole or in part.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events, including whether or not the proposed offering will be consummated. Such statements are also subject to a number of uncertainties and factors outside Vertex's control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainty regarding and changes in global economic or market conditions and changes in government policies, laws, regulations and practices. Should any assumptions or these other uncertainties and factors materialize in ways that Vertex did not expect, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. While Vertex believes the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable under current circumstances, recipients should bear in mind that such assumptions are inherently uncertain. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or other information in this press release.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Vertex's expectations as of November 17, 2022. Except as required by applicable law, Vertex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

