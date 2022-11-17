Anzeige
17.11.2022 | 22:34
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
Wednesday, Nov. 30, 7:55 a.m. Pacific time

Arete Tech Conference 2022
Monday, Dec. 5, 8 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA presentations at financial events at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact: 
Simona JankowskiRobert Sherbin 
Investor Relations Corporate Communications 
NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation 
sjankowski@nvidia.com  rsherbin@nvidia.com  

© 2022 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


