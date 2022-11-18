Winaico's new PV modules are based on monocrystalline half-cells and a 10-busbar design, with a power conversion efficiency of 21.0%.Winaico Deutschland, the German unit of Taiwanese solar module manufacturer Win Win Precision Technology (Winaico), has unveiled new 410 W solar modules for the European market, based on M10 wafers. The WST-MGX-E1 Gemini modules are based on monocrystalline half-cells and a 10-busbar design, with a power conversion efficiency of 21.0%. They measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 21.6 kg. "The new module also meets the 2-square-meter restriction of the building ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...