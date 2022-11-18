DJ European fintech Swan hires 100th employee

SWAN / Key word(s): Personnel European fintech Swan hires 100th employee 18-Nov-2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release European fintech Swan hires 100th employee

-- A year after Swan's Series A funding, the company has grown to over 100 employees across Europe, withofficial offices in Paris and Berlin.

-- Swan, a Banking-as-a-Service provider, is the easiest way to embed banking features in Europe. Via Swan'ssimple APIs, European companies can integrate banking services (accounts, cards, and transfers via IBAN) quicklyand easily into their own product.

-- Swan has processed over 3 billion euros in payments for over 60 companies across 10 EU countries.

-- Swan's team represents 17 nationalities and speaks 20 languages.

Paris [November 18th] - Swan, the European fintech that is making access to embedded finance in Europe easy, today passes the 100th employee milestone.

Three years since launching, Swan's 100 employees are spread out across Europe, with 2 official offices, in Paris and Berlin, and another on the way in Barcelona. Swan is looking to continue its growth and continues to recruit for dozens of roles. Over the past year, Swan has doubled its number of customers, and the number of accounts opened has grown twentyfold.

"The whole Swan team is excited about this milestone. It's great to watch our teams scale across both France and Germany, since launching our 2nd office in Berlin this autumn." says Nicolas Benady, Swan CEO and co-founder.

"When we started, our vision was to make embedded finance significantly easier. Given the current economic climate, our mission becomes especially meaningful. We're seeing Swan significantly boost companies' profitability, in a really predictable way. The entire team is dedicated to this "make it easy" approach, and we're happy to be building something that's helping European companies stay healthy."

Swan is the easiest way to embed banking features into any product. As a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, Swan enables companies to embed banking features (accounts, cards, and transfers via IBAN) into their product and simplify the customer journey for their own customers. Embedded finance is a proven category that's bringing profitability to scaling companies, and Swan's significantly simpler approach is helping scores of companies to improve their economic well-being. By embedding finance into their product, they're able to add revenue sources on top of their business while simultaneously improving customer experience. It's a win-win for all.

In the coming months, Swan will continue its rapid growth as it strengthens its leadership team and continues to open offices across Europe.

For more on Swan's growth and what this milestone means for the company, see the latest blog post or visit Swan.io

About Swan

Founded in 2019, Swan is a European fintech and innovation leader in embedded finance. Swan's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) is the easiest way for companies to embed banking features. Via Swan's simple APIs, European companies can integrate banking services (accounts, cards, and IBANs) quickly and easily into their own product.

The fintech processes over 200 million euros of transactions per month, for 60+ companies across ten European countries. Swan has over 100 employees and is led by fintech experts and experienced entrepreneurs: Nicolas Benady, Nicolas Saison and Mathieu Breton. The company was founded together with the startup studio eFounders and has received growth capital from leading VC investors such as Creandum and Accel.

Customers in France include French retail group Carrefour, accounting software provider Pennylane, and cash flow management specialist Agicap. In Germany, customers include Ride Capital, the German fintech for tax-optimized investing, financial software specialist Airbank, and payment solutions provider Denario. Swan is a Mastercard principal member and a licensed financial institution, regulated by the ACPR.

Contact:

SWAN Sarah Wachter pr@swan.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Issuer: SWAN 71 rue du faubourg st martin 7510 Paris France Phone: +33680535006 E-mail: pr@swan.io Internet: swan.io EQS News ID: 1490905 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1490905 18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1490905&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2022 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)