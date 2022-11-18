Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Special Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.11.2022 | 09:10
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Higer Bus Fully Prepared for Global Football Feast

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the most heated topic must be the world's top football competition which takes place every four years. To provide convenient and free services for football fans from ten days before the event to five days after the event, Qatar has arranged direct bus lines from five key areas of Doha and the main accommodations of fans to stadiums and express bus services from subway stations to stadiums for fans with tickets.