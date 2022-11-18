DJ Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 17-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 150.7347
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1258157
CODE: CNAL LN
ISIN: FR0011720911
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 201708 EQS News ID: 1491023 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491023&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 18, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)