DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (GISG LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 17-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.826

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4218157

CODE: GISG LN

ISIN: LU1910940425

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1910940425 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GISG LN Sequence No.: 201769 EQS News ID: 1491145 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491145&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2022 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)