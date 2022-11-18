DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 17/11/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.3599
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 186087
CODE: PRAU
ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 201861 EQS News ID: 1491331 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
