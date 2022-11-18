Anzeige
Freitag, 18.11.2022
18.11.2022
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 18

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name1. Sally Austin
2. Lyn Colloff
3. Paul Durkin
4. Ian Keilty
5. Daniel Porte

2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status1. Chief People Officer
2. Company Secretary
3. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer
4. Chief Operating Officer
5. Strategy Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Partnership and Matching Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PricePartnership Shares Volume(s)Matching
Shares
Volume(s)
1. £3.6829; nil4110
2. £3.6829; nil4110
3. £3.6829; nil4110
4. £3.6829; nil4110
5. £3.6829; nil4010
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
PriceVolume
1. £151.0051
2. £151.0051
3. £150.9951
4. £151.0051
5. £147.3250
e)Date of the transaction15 November 2022
f)Place of the transactionXLON

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000

© 2022 PR Newswire
