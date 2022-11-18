An irrigation community has built a 786 kW floating solar array on a small water reservoir in Murcia, Spain. The facility will provide power for a solar water pumping system, a desalination unit, and the community itself.From pv magazine Spain Comunidad de Regantes de Águilas, a Spanish irrigation community, recently completed the installation of a floating PV plant on one of its irrigation ponds in the municipality of Águilas, in the southern Spanish region of Murcia. The 786 kW floating array features 4,256 Isifloating 4.0 floats from Isigenere. The floating structures support 1,728 solar panels, ...

