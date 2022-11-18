

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB6.0 billion or $0.8 billion, compared to last year's net loss of RMB2.8 billion.



Net income per ADS for the third quarter was RMB3.57 or $0.50, compared to net loss per ADS of RMB1.81 in 2021.



Adjusted net income attributable was RMB10.0 billion or $1.4 billion, as compared to RMB5.0 billion for the same period last year. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB6.27 or $0.88, compared to RMB3.16 for the same period last year.



Net revenues for the third quarter increased 11.4 percent to RMB243.5 billion or $34.2 billion from prior year's RMB218.71 billion.



