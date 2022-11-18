Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) ("the Company"), a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles (EVs) that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. CEO of the Company, David Michery, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Michery began the interview by elaborating on the successful debut of the Company's first electric crossover, which was recently recognized for its design and state-of-the-art PERSONA technology. "The response has been overwhelming," shared Michery. "I believe PERSONA will be a big hit; It is next level technology," he continued, adding that the Company is currently accepting pre-orders for the EV crossover, which is expected to arrive on the market in 2024.

The conversation then turned to a recent announcement detailing the Company's partnerships with Newgate as a marketing, sales, distribution and servicing agent for the Mullen I-GO in Ireland and the UK. "The I-GO is an electric, small cargo delivery vehicle that is designed for use in small areas," said Michery, before elaborating on Newgate's reputation as an automotive servicing agent in Ireland. "The next market will be Germany, and we are excited about that as well as the potential revenue stream," he explained. "We are actually preparing to deliver the first vehicle to Newgate immediately."

Jolly then asked about the Company's acquisition of ELM's assets, and the value they represent to the Company. Michery shared that the Company will be acquiring the assets for approximately $120 million, which is expected to close within five to ten days.

"What are your thoughts for getting the stock price above one dollar?", asked Michery. "Fundamentals; get out there and deliver," replied Michery. "We have a lot of substantive news coming out over the next two to three weeks, and we will get to the point of delivering to the consumer," said Michery, adding that the Company also hopes to appeal to municipalities.

Jolly then commented on the increased demand for electric vehicles, and asked about the potential of government grants. "I expect to get out there and have to earn every opportunity," said Michery. "Let's stop talking about potential and let's focus on deliverables."

"What excites you most about doing the deal with Bollinger Motors?", asked Jolly. "To tell you the truth, I was amazed I even had the opportunity to purchase controlling interest in that company," said Michery, before discussing Bollinger Motor's proprietary technology for its rugged, military-grade vehicle.

"Where do you plan on assembling all these vehicles and models?", asked Jolly. Michery shared that the Company will be acquiring a former GM-utilized manufacturing facility as part of their ELM's acquisition.

"This company is dedicated to building quality products in America by Americans," said Michery. "Around the world, we are going to put people back to work and give them opportunities and make America great again."

