BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
London, November 18
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of the Company's long only equity holdings and long CFD positions as at 30 September 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
18 November 2022
