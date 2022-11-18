Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (TSXV: OOOO) (OTCQB: OOOOF) ("OOOOO"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Qglobe Inc. ("QGlobe), a private technology company, to launch a social commerce platform for the global gaming community, called "Tilted".

Qglobe Inc. (QGlobe.com) was founded by Apollo Green offering support for metaverse and crypto gaming startups by organizing Initial Game Offerings and providing product development, tokenomics, and marketing strategies. QGlobe intends to use the OOOOO technology platform to connect the global gaming audience by short videos and live broadcasts that are connected to physical and digital assets that can be purchased.

Pursuant to the MOU, the parties have agreed to a framework in which OOOOO will grant a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide license to QGlobe with respect to OOOOO's proprietary software (the "Software") on an exclusive basis for the gaming industry, in consideration for a 30% equity interest in the new company. In addition, subject to any requisite shareholder approval and/or the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), QGlobe will be granted a time limited option to purchase the Software for an aggregate purchase price of US$10,000,000 if the option exercise is completed in the second year after closing, and US$12,000,000 if the option exercise is completed in the third year after closing. If the option is exercised, OOOOO shall receive a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide license of the Software for use in all fields other than gaming.

QGlobe expect to launch "Tilted" in early 2023.

The MOU remains subject to a number of closing conditions, including the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement and the receipt of any requisite shareholder or Exchange approvals. No assurance is provided that the closing conditions will be satisfied in a timely manner on the terms contemplated or at all. Additional details on the transaction will be provided to shareholders when available.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

Founded by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang, OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly with consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos.

