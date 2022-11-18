Anzeige
WKN: A2DN7X ISIN: SE0009663339 Ticker-Symbol: 2NA 
Frankfurt
18.11.22
12:21 Uhr
0,054 Euro
-0,002
-3,07 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MANTEX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANTEX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.11.2022 | 15:53
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last day of trading for Mantex TO6 (583/22)

At the request of Mantex AB, new last day of trading will be January 19, 2023
for Mantex TO6, please see details below: 



Securi Mantex TO6                               
ty                                       
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short  MANTEX TO6                               
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN  SE0016148365                              
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderb 229240                                 
ook                                       
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number 13 545 839                               
 of                                       
 warra                                     
nts                                       
 issue                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO6 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 70  
     percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on 
     the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period of ten trading 
     days before the subscription period, however, a minimum nominal value 
     and a maximum of SEK 4,32 per share.                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr January 9, 2023 - January 23, 2023                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New   January 19, 2023                            
 last                                      
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
