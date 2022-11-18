

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.11.2022 / 16:39 CET/CEST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Principal Accounting Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company

b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN

b) Nature of the transactions The exercise of 5,150 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.38 per share and the withholding of 3,449 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.97 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,701 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.95 per share; and

The exercise of 3,735 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.80 per share and the withholding of 2,504 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.94 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 800 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.84 per share, 300 net shares sold at a price of US$333.85 and 131 shares sold at a price of US$333.93.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition US$128.38 5,150 ordinary shares US$128.80 3,735 ordinary shares Disposal US$333.97 3,449 ordinary shares US$333.95 1,701 ordinary shares US$333.94 2,504 ordinary shares US$333.84 800 ordinary shares US$333.85 300 ordinary shares US$333.93 131 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 16 NOVEMBER 2022 f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange

2,504 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.94 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 800 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.84 per share, 300 net shares sold at a price of US$333.85 and 131 shares sold at a price of US$333.93.



