NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síminn hf. - Bill (SIMINN230425) admitted to trading on 21 November 2022

a Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Síminn hf. 2 Org. no: 460207088 3 LEI 254900X9GQZM6UGXYF10 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) SIMINN230425 5 ISIN code IS0000034536 6 CFI code DYZUXR 7 FISN númer SIMINN/ZERO CPN B 20230425 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 1.100.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 1.100.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date October 18, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date April 25, 2023 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency One, six months after issue date 22 Maturity date April 25, 2023 23 Interest rate The bills are sold at a discount to their nominal amount and do not bear interest. 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A -------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A -------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest N/A -------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A -------------------------------- 29 Day count convention N/A -------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other N/A -------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price N/A 37 Clean price quote N/A 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does Yes payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to November 17, 2022 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for November 17, 2022 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading November 21, 2022 55 Order book ID SIMINN230425 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond