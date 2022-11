(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain own shares in connection with the share repurchase program approved by its Shareholders' Meeting held on April 14, 2022.

These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objectives of coverage of performance shares plans and of cancellation.

It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link:

https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the Issuer Identification code

of the issuer Transaction date Identification code

of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Average daily

weighted shares

purchase price*

(in euros) Market

(MIC Code) Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/11/2022 FR0000051807 3,507 181.13 AQEU Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/11/2022 FR0000051807 18,298 181.41 CEUX Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/11/2022 FR0000051807 2,889 178.65 TQEX Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/11/2022 FR0000051807 49,269 180.65 XPAR Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/14/2022 FR0000051807 4,692 198.18 AQEU Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/14/2022 FR0000051807 25,116 198.06 CEUX Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/14/2022 FR0000051807 4,062 198.15 TQEX Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/14/2022 FR0000051807 62,130 198.16 XPAR Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/15/2022 FR0000051807 5,216 218.29 AQEU Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/15/2022 FR0000051807 20,392 220.22 CEUX Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/15/2022 FR0000051807 4,902 219.80 TQEX Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/15/2022 FR0000051807 49,490 219.58 XPAR Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/16/2022 FR0000051807 29,953 218.14 XPAR Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 11/17/2022 FR0000051807 11,700 216,72 XPAR

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005459/en/

Contacts:

Teleperformance SE