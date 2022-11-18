The "Europe Green Hydrogen Market Size, Segments, Outlook and Revenue Forecast 2022-2030 by Technology, Application, Generation and Delivery Mode and Major Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Green Hydrogen Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~40% during the forecast period (2022-2030), due to the rising demand for renewable energy sources, notably in electricity generation.

Rising demand for cleaner energy from all major industry sectors and escalating environmental issues arising from carbon emissions are major growth drivers for Europe's Green Hydrogen market. For instance, according to Eurostat, a statistical office of the European Union located in Luxembourg, renewable energy sources accounted for 37% of total EU electricity consumption in 2020, up from 34% in 2019.

In addition, wind and hydropower accounted for more than two-thirds of total renewable electricity generation (36% and 33%, respectively), while solar power increased from 1% in 2008 to 8% in 2020.

Emergence of advanced electrolysis technologies is likely to create opportunities for a wide range of industries/sectors in the forthcoming years to reliably produce green hydrogen at a low cost from outages and evolving renewable energy sources. For instance, the EU hydrogen strategy proposed by the European Commission, plans for increasing renewable hydrogen production via electrolysis to 10 million tonnes of hydrogen by 2030, with an installed capacity of 40 gigatonnes (GW) electrolyzers.

The high cost of producing hydrogen in comparison to fossil fuel equivalents is the most significant barrier to widespread green hydrogen adoption.

Scope of the Report

By Technology

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

By Application

Industrial Processes

Domestic Energy Systems (Residential Premises, and Commercial Premises)

Power Grids

Mobility

By Generation and Delivery Mode

Captive

Merchant (Pipeline/Tube Trailers, Liquid Tankers, Trucks, and Ships)

By Geography

Germany

The Netherlands

Poland

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe (Belgium, The UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Portugal, Austria, Romania, and Others

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Key Competitors in Europe Green Hydrogen Market

Linde Plc

Shell Plc

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Air Liquide

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nel ASA

Siemens Energy AG

Schaeffler Group

Toshiba Energy Systems Solutions Corporation

Ballard Power Systems

Plug Power Inc

Bloom Energy

Notable Emerging Companies Mentioned in the Report

Quantron AG

STEAG GmbH

SunFire GmbH

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Hymove

Gasunie

PGNiG SA

PKN ORLEN

Ampere Life

Industrie De Nora S.p.A

Ansaldo Energia

Snam

McPhy Energy S.A

Lhyfe

H2V

Iberdrola, S.A

Engages S.A

Respol S.A

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Europe Green Hydrogen Market is covered from 2019 2030 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2030

What is the Future Growth Rate of Europe Green Hydrogen Market?

The Europe Green Hydrogen Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 40% over the next 8 years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Europe Green Hydrogen Market?

Rising demand for cleaner energy from all major industry sectors and escalating environmental issues arising from carbon emissions. are expected to be the primary drivers of this market

Which is the Largest Technology Segment within the Europe Green Hydrogen Market?

Alkaline Electrolysis Technology holds the largest share of Europe's Green Hydrogen Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

3. Total Europe Market Segmentation by Technology, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts

4. Total Europe- Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts

5. Total Europe Market Segmentation by Generation and Delivery Mode, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts

6. Industry/Competition Analysis Competitive Landscape

7. Key Competitor Profiles (Company Overview, Product Offerings, SWOT Analysis)

8. Geographic Analysis Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts

9. Industry Expert's Opinions/Perspectives

10. Analyst Recommendation

11. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Linde Plc.

Shell Plc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Air Liquide

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nel ASA

Siemens Energy AG

Schaeffler Group

Toshiba Energy Systems Solutions Corporation

Ballard Power Systems

Plug Power Inc.

Bloom Energy

Quantron AG

STEAG GmbH

SunFire GmbH

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Hymove

Gasunie

PGNiG SA

PKN ORLEN

Ampere Life

Industrie De Nora S.p.A.

Ansaldo Energia

Snam

McPhy Energy S.A.

Lhyfe

H2V

Iberdrola, S.A.

Engages S.A.

Respol S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tphfh1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005516/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900