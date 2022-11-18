GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE SET BY JETEX

The world's favourite private aviation brand achieves a Guinness World Records title in celebration of football's greatest show on Earth.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, sets a new Guinness World Records title at its private terminal in Dubai, where it unveiled the world's largest fiberglass sculpture of a sphere (supported) which resembles a giant football.

The flagship Jetex VIP Terminal is buzzing with fans from all over the globe who use match day private jet shuttle service between Dubai and Doha. Seen from afar, the iconic 10-meter-high football structure welcomes international travelers as they drive up to the terminal.

"Together with fans from all over the world, we share the excitement and thrill of football. Over the past months, we witnessed tremendous demand for private jet travel between Dubai and Doha, which prompted us to go above and beyond to ensure that all fans enjoy a spectacular football-themed travel experience, which starts well in advance of the actual game," said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

Jetex VIP Terminal also houses the world's most fascinating pop-up football field right in the heart of the terminal, where all travelers can practice their skills and create unique memories with their families and friends. Customer experience has also been adjusted with football fans in mind, with Jetex brand ambassadors wearing distinctive football uniforms and surprising travelers with football-inspired souvenirs.

The record was validated by Guinness World Records officials at Jetex VIP Terminal, Dubai.

The giant football installation will remain at Jetex VIP Terminal until late December. After that, it will be either presented to one of the local football clubs or sustainably recycled.

