Freitag, 18.11.2022
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
18.11.22
08:09 Uhr
4,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
18.11.2022 | 19:28
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 18

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

18 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 18 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 110,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 357.9804 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 360 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 355 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,226,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,864,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 18 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
492357.00 08:06:0800062236028TRLO0LSE
2031355.50 08:10:3800062236112TRLO0LSE
191355.00 08:10:3900062236113TRLO0LSE
1776357.00 08:47:4200062236923TRLO0LSE
199357.00 08:47:4200062236924TRLO0LSE
30000357.00 09:24:5900062237837TRLO0LSE
2276357.50 09:39:2400062238219TRLO0LSE
16357.00 10:01:0100062238880TRLO0LSE
125357.00 10:01:0100062238881TRLO0LSE
375357.00 10:01:0100062238882TRLO0LSE
500357.00 10:01:0100062238883TRLO0LSE
343357.00 10:01:0100062238884TRLO0LSE
663357.00 10:01:0100062238885TRLO0LSE
437357.00 10:10:0300062239550TRLO0LSE
1333357.00 10:10:0300062239551TRLO0LSE
875357.00 10:10:0300062239552TRLO0LSE
280357.50 10:12:3800062239598TRLO0LSE
839357.50 10:12:3800062239599TRLO0LSE
800357.50 10:12:4800062239601TRLO0LSE
690359.00 10:21:3800062240173TRLO0LSE
259359.00 10:21:3800062240174TRLO0LSE
506359.00 10:29:5500062240388TRLO0LSE
125359.00 10:29:5500062240389TRLO0LSE
89359.00 10:29:5500062240390TRLO0LSE
125359.00 10:29:5500062240391TRLO0LSE
1281359.00 10:29:5500062240392TRLO0LSE
1085358.50 10:39:1100062240820TRLO0LSE
59358.50 10:39:1100062240821TRLO0LSE
116358.50 10:39:1100062240822TRLO0LSE
878358.50 10:39:1100062240823TRLO0LSE
5358.50 10:39:1100062240824TRLO0LSE
482358.50 10:39:1100062240825TRLO0LSE
982358.50 10:39:1100062240826TRLO0LSE
482358.50 10:39:1100062240827TRLO0LSE
399358.50 10:39:1100062240828TRLO0LSE
325359.00 10:55:1900062241547TRLO0LSE
838359.00 10:55:1900062241548TRLO0LSE
528360.00 11:14:3700062242432TRLO0LSE
500360.00 11:14:3700062242433TRLO0LSE
1258360.00 11:14:3700062242434TRLO0LSE
607359.00 11:14:5900062242446TRLO0LSE
125359.00 11:22:5900062242603TRLO0LSE
375359.00 11:22:5900062242604TRLO0LSE
273359.00 11:22:5900062242605TRLO0LSE
125359.00 11:22:5900062242606TRLO0LSE
500359.00 11:22:5900062242607TRLO0LSE
48359.00 11:22:5900062242608TRLO0LSE
2363358.00 11:51:4800062243463TRLO0LSE
1518358.00 11:51:4800062243464TRLO0LSE
106358.00 13:10:4800062245309TRLO0LSE
624358.50 13:19:4900062245589TRLO0LSE
624358.50 13:19:4900062245590TRLO0LSE
875358.00 13:20:1300062245606TRLO0LSE
625358.00 13:20:1300062245607TRLO0LSE
250358.00 13:20:1300062245608TRLO0LSE
125358.00 13:20:1300062245609TRLO0LSE
330358.00 13:20:1300062245610TRLO0LSE
1821358.00 13:34:1300062246058TRLO0LSE
397358.00 13:34:1300062246059TRLO0LSE
906358.00 13:34:1300062246060TRLO0LSE
624358.00 13:34:1300062246061TRLO0LSE
220357.50 13:47:3300062246448TRLO0LSE
625357.50 13:47:3300062246449TRLO0LSE
280357.50 13:47:3300062246450TRLO0LSE
1252357.50 13:47:3300062246451TRLO0LSE
149358.50 14:21:1700062247697TRLO0LSE
583358.50 14:21:1700062247698TRLO0LSE
240358.50 14:21:1700062247699TRLO0LSE
2000358.50 14:23:4100062247786TRLO0LSE
992358.50 14:23:4100062247787TRLO0LSE
769358.50 14:25:0700062247822TRLO0LSE
867358.50 14:25:0700062247823TRLO0LSE
867358.50 14:25:0700062247824TRLO0LSE
196358.50 14:25:0700062247825TRLO0LSE
773358.50 14:25:0800062247826TRLO0LSE
567358.50 14:25:0800062247827TRLO0LSE
567358.50 14:25:0800062247828TRLO0LSE
567358.50 14:25:0800062247829TRLO0LSE
567358.50 14:25:1900062247832TRLO0LSE
761358.50 14:25:1900062247833TRLO0LSE
567358.50 14:27:1900062247904TRLO0LSE
921358.50 14:27:1900062247905TRLO0LSE
2170358.00 14:32:0000062248139TRLO0LSE
289358.00 14:32:0000062248140TRLO0LSE
883358.50 14:49:1400062248825TRLO0LSE
527358.50 14:49:1900062248832TRLO0LSE
257358.50 14:49:1900062248833TRLO0LSE
776358.50 14:49:1900062248834TRLO0LSE
831358.50 14:49:2000062248835TRLO0LSE
910358.50 14:59:3900062249216TRLO0LSE
642358.50 14:59:3900062249217TRLO0LSE
790358.50 14:59:3900062249218TRLO0LSE
175358.50 14:59:3900062249219TRLO0LSE
902358.50 15:08:0100062249615TRLO0LSE
136359.00 15:30:2500062250497TRLO0LSE
118359.00 15:30:2500062250498TRLO0LSE
2851359.00 15:30:2500062250499TRLO0LSE
2274359.00 15:33:2500062250656TRLO0LSE
894359.50 15:42:1400062250969TRLO0LSE
200359.50 15:42:1400062250972TRLO0LSE
270359.50 15:42:1400062250973TRLO0LSE
184359.50 15:42:1400062250975TRLO0LSE
142359.50 15:42:1400062250976TRLO0LSE
272359.50 15:42:1400062250977TRLO0LSE
147359.50 15:42:1400062250980TRLO0LSE
270359.50 15:42:1400062250982TRLO0LSE
547359.50 15:42:1400062250986TRLO0LSE
200359.50 15:42:1400062250987TRLO0LSE
269359.50 15:42:1400062250988TRLO0LSE
894359.50 15:42:1400062250989TRLO0LSE
1532359.00 15:45:2000062251101TRLO0LSE
383359.00 15:45:2000062251102TRLO0LSE
221359.00 15:45:2000062251103TRLO0LSE
186359.00 15:53:2000062251476TRLO0LSE
500359.00 15:53:2000062251477TRLO0LSE
761359.00 15:53:2000062251478TRLO0LSE
407359.00 15:53:2000062251479TRLO0LSE
117359.00 16:04:4800062252079TRLO0LSE
881359.00 16:04:4800062252080TRLO0LSE
3344359.00 16:18:4800062252699TRLO0LSE
641359.00 16:18:4800062252700TRLO0LSE
73359.00 16:18:4800062252701TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
