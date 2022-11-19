Anzeige
Samstag, 19.11.2022
PR Newswire
19.11.2022 | 08:04
111 Leser
VisitPortugal & Cristiano Ronaldo Take Over Times Square

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitPortugal initiated a strong plan to promote the destination in the North American market, associating itself with the launch event of the most recent wax figure of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York City, through a "take over" of the digital billboards of Times Square. After revealing the wax figure of Cristiano Ronaldo, VisitPortugal gave each of the jumbotrons to the Portuguese people for an hour, to show the world the best the country has to offer, its people and its natural and historical heritage and also to send a message from Portugal to the world about the importance of Travelling Better.