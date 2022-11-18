Dominion Water Reserves Corp: Dominion Water Reserves Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Name Change

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. ("Dominion Water" or the "Corporation") (CSE: DWR), is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on November 18, 2022 and name change.



The Corporation is pleased to report, that all items to be voted on at its AGSM were approved, as follows:

the number of director was determined at six (6);

the following individuals were elected as directors:



Alexandre Côté, Robert Dunn, Olivier Primeau, Germain Turpin, Michael Pesner, and Raimondo Messina



MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditors,

the by-laws of the Corporation was ratified and confirmed; and

the corporate name change of the Corporation to "Prime Drink Group Corp. / Groupe Prime Drink Corp."(the "Name Change").



Upon approval of the Name Change and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Corporation is pleased to announce that it will complete its Name Chang to take effect at the open of market on or about November 23, 2022. The common shares of the Corporation will continue trading on the CSE under the new ticker symbol "PRME". The Corporation's new CUSIP number will be 741957104 and the new ISIN will be CA7419571046. There is no change to the Corporation's share structure. The Corporation intends to launch a new corporate website at www.prime-group.ca in due course.

About Dominion Water

Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (CSE: DWR) is a Quebec-based corporation that aims at becoming a leading diversified beverage holding company. The Corporation currently controls more than 30% of Quebec's fresh groundwater reserves volume under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. Under its new leadership team, the Corporation will seek to acquire, integrate, and grow beverage businesses in diversified sectors ranging from water to juice and alcohol with a focus on profitable growth.

For further information, please contact:

Jean Gosselin

Phone: (514) 394-7717

Email: info@dwrcorp.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding Dominion Water Reserves Corp.'s/Prime Drink Group Corp.'s (the "Corporation") business objectives and vision, including, but not limited to, its ability to diversify its investment portfolio and to expand its activities into all segments of the beverage industry.

Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the Corporation's actual results to be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the Corporation's ability to expand its activities into different segments of the beverage industry; ability to complete acquisitions and risks associated with such acquisitions; ability to integrate its businesses; reliance on key personnel; limited business history; management of growth; changes to the beverage markets; changes to applicable laws and regulations; impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19; continued availability of capital and financing; and general economic, market or business conditions. For additional information on factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please refer to the Corporation's filings available under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including the Corporation's final long form prospectus dated July 31, 2020.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and is urged to carefully consider the foregoing factors, other uncertainties and potential events prior to making investment decisions. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are provided as of the date of this news release and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable law.



Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.