21.11.2022
Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency: Korea Agricultural Technology Promotion Agency Set up Korea Pavilion in Growtech Eurasia 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Agricultural Technology Promotion Agency (President Ahn Ho-geun, hereinafter referred to as "KOAT") said it will organize and operate the Korea Pavilion at the Agricultural Exhibition (Growtech Eurasia 2022) in Antalya, Turkiye, from November 23 to 26.

Growtech Eurasia 2022 is an international agricultural exhibition that connects Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, where 510 companies from 25 countries participate and 125 countries and 50,000 visitors visit.

At a time when COVID-19 is shifting to endemic and global exchanges are expanding, KOAT emphasized that it will promote Korean agricultural technology on the Eurasian stage and serve as a driving force for participating companies to emerge on the global market.

With the support of KOAT, the Korea Pavilion will be attended by a total of eight leading agricultural equipment companies in Korea, including 5 agricultural materials companies, 2 smart farms companies, and 1 seed company. It is expected that this participation in the Korean Pavilion and marketing activities will serve as a priming water for entering the global market in the agricultural sector.

It is the 4th time since 2015 that KOAT has participated in the Growtech Eurasia and has achieved more than $5 million worth of consultation amount.

In 2015, 10 companies recorded 123 consultation cases and $7.55 million worth of consultation amount, In 2017, 10 companies recorded 417 consultation cases, $12.6 million worth of consultation amount,In 2019, 10 companies achieved 135 consultation cases and $66.51 million worth of consultation amount.

"The trade circumstances of domestic exporters are difficult due to rising international oil prices, interest rates, and exchange rates, and the opportunity to meet with overseas buyers is very limited," said Ahn Ho-geun, president of KOAT

The Foundation of Agri.Tech Commercialization and Transfer has changed its name to the Korea Agricultural Technology Promotion Agency since March 1, 2022 to maximize the economic ripple effect of the agricultural technology R&D project and to contribute to industrial promotion by increasing farmers income and creating high added value.

Booth#

Company

Products

3-A115

MR INNOVATION

Eco-friendly Agriculture Solution

3-A115A

Biotong Crop Science

Seed

3-A115B

ODUS

Bio-Stimulant

3-A115C

Farmconnect

Smart farm AI analysis system

3-A115D

Farmpro

Solution for Livestock

3-A115E

NAMBO

Eco-Friendly Materials

3-A115F

HYOSUNG ONB

Organic Fertilizer

3-A115G

FM AGTECH

Functional Fertilizer

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korea-agricultural-technology-promotion-agency-set-up-korea-pavilion-in-growtech-eurasia-2022-301678990.html

