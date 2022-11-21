EQS-News: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results

SUSE Delivers Strong Q4 Performance



21.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SUSE Delivers Strong Q4 Performance SUSE is pleased to announce a strong close to its financial year ended 31 October 2022, which is expected to lead to full year Adjusted Revenue and profitability in line with guidance. Overall trading was robust in Q4 with ACV higher than our guidance, reflecting an in-line performance in our Core business and a strong performance in our Emerging business. For FY22, SUSE expects to report an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 36-37%, at the top of its guidance range, demonstrating SUSE's disciplined approach to cost control amidst ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty balanced with continued investment in growth. For FY23, given the growth outlook in SUSE's markets, its competitive position and disciplined approach to investments, SUSE expects to deliver Adjusted Revenue growth of 11-13% at constant currency, with reported growth around 2 ppt lower based on current exchange rates. SUSE also expects Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion from FY22. SUSE will publish its full Q4 FY22 results and FY22 Annual Report on 19 January 2023. Luxembourg - November 21, 2022 - SUSE S.A. (the "Company" or "SUSE"), an independent leader in open source software specializing in Enterprise Linux operating systems, Enterprise Container Management and Edge software solutions, today published a trading update for the fourth quarter of financial year 2022, which ended October 31, 2022. "In the continuing environment of macro-economic uncertainty, our performance in Q4 was underpinned by the strength of our business model - with a diversified enterprise customer base, multi-year subscriptions, and upfront payments," said Melissa Di Donato, CEO of SUSE. "Our markets continue to grow rapidly, driven by sustained global mega-trends, and we remain well positioned to capture this growth in future." Additional Information The information in this Trading Update provides provisional basic information on SUSE's key Alternative Performance Measures as defined in SUSE's Q3 2022 Quarterly Statement, available on ir.suse.com. The information in this Trading Update has not been audited, may be subject to change and may differ from the numbers in the full Q4 FY22 results. Historical data is based on pro forma figures including Rancher prior to its acquisition by SUSE in November 2020. The Q1 numbers for 2021 include three months for Rancher on a pro forma basis. NeuVector is included in 2022 reporting only; prior year numbers have not been restated on a pro forma basis for NeuVector. About SUSE SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere - from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and employs more than 2,000 people globally. SUSE is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.suse.com. Contacts Investors: Jonathan Atack Investor Relations, SUSE Phone: +44 7741 136 019 Email: ir@suse.com Matt Jones Investor Relations, SUSE Phone: +44 7809 690 336 Email: ir@suse.com Media: Christopher Deifuß Kekst CNC Phone: +49 162 2059754 Email: christopher.deifuss@kekstcnc.com

Important Notice Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in SUSE's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. The Company undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to it or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above and contained elsewhere in this communication.

21.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

