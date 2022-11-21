Marula Mining Plc - Correction - Result of AGM & Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, November 20
Correction - Result of AGM & Directorate Change
The following amendments have been made to the Result of AGM & Directorate Change announcement released by Marula Mining PLC on 18 November 2022 at 14:51:01:
In the first paragraph:
"as Mr Lloyd will be potentially taking on a non-board role within the Company".
In Jason Brewer's quote:
"will" has been amended to "would".
All other details remain unchanged.
The full amended text is shown below.
Marula Mining PLC
("Marula'' or the "Company")
18 November 2022
Result of AGM & Directorate Change
Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining investment company, announces that at the AGM held earlier today, resolutions 1, and 3 through 10 were duly passed. Resolution 2, an ordinary resolution seeking shareholder approval for Richard Lloyd's reappointment as a director of the Company pursuant to the Company's articles, was withdrawn after Mr Lloyd sought not to seek re-election as Mr Lloyd will be potentially taking on a non-board role within the Company. As a consequence, Richard Lloyd retires as a director by rotation and ceased to be a director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.
Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:"As the Company continues to make progress with its mining and development projects in Africa, we need to strengthen and expand our executive management team and Richard's role and involvement in that would assist in the future success of the Company's aggressive growth strategy and expansion in the battery metals sector."
The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For enquiries contact:
|Marula Mining PLC
Jason Brewer,
Chief Executive Officer
Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi
Investor Relations
Email: jason@marulamining.com
Email: info@marulamining.com
|AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti
|+44 (0)20 7213 0880
|Broker
OvalX
Tom Curran / Thomas Smith
|+44 (0) 20 7392 1568
|Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
|+44 (0)20 7138 3204