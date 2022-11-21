Marula Mining Plc - Correction - Result of AGM & Directorate Change

Correction - Result of AGM & Directorate Change

The following amendments have been made to the Result of AGM & Directorate Change announcement released by Marula Mining PLC on 18 November 2022 at 14:51:01:

In the first paragraph:

"as Mr Lloyd will be potentially taking on a non-board role within the Company".

In Jason Brewer's quote:

"will" has been amended to "would".

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

18 November 2022

Result of AGM & Directorate Change

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining investment company, announces that at the AGM held earlier today, resolutions 1, and 3 through 10 were duly passed. Resolution 2, an ordinary resolution seeking shareholder approval for Richard Lloyd's reappointment as a director of the Company pursuant to the Company's articles, was withdrawn after Mr Lloyd sought not to seek re-election as Mr Lloyd will be potentially taking on a non-board role within the Company. As a consequence, Richard Lloyd retires as a director by rotation and ceased to be a director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:"As the Company continues to make progress with its mining and development projects in Africa, we need to strengthen and expand our executive management team and Richard's role and involvement in that would assist in the future success of the Company's aggressive growth strategy and expansion in the battery metals sector."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

